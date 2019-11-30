× Iron Bowl Forecast: What To Expect In Auburn and in North Alabama

Auburn, AL: Timing is everything with rain forecasts, and this particular Saturday’s rain timing looks favorable for the Iron Bowl! Rain likely stays west of Jordan-Hare Stadium through the game; however, a brief shower or two could develop in the Auburn area Saturday afternoon. Expect game-time temperatures in the upper 60s with a south breeze. Be ready for some rain and storms after the game driving northbound if you’re traveling home from the game late Saturday evening.

The Tennessee Valley: The forecast looks a bit different here in north Alabama for the big game. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible around kickoff, with storms becoming more widespread after the game.

A few storms could be strong. Jason broke down details on what to expect from today’s storms.

