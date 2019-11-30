× Huntsville Police investigating fatal pedestrian involved crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – Huntsville Police confirm a pedestrian was hit and killed early Saturday morning.

Officers on the scene say the victim is a man between the age of 45 and 50 years-old. Authorities have not released the pedestrian’s identity. The crash occurred near the intersection of University Dr. and Boxwood Dr. in Huntsville.

Police say two people have been detained and questioned. The crash is still under investigation.

The road was temporarily closed in that area, but it has since been reopened.

This is a developing story. WHNT News 19 will provide updates on the crash when they are available.