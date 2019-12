Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The countdown to Christmas is on and we're beginning to see some of those big Christmas lights going up at homes across North Alabama.

There are tons of people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want to know about the best lights!

Ric Birdsong sent us this video of his lights displays on Eastfield Drive in Huntsville.

He describes the display as a gob of tacky lights, with 10 large inflatables and many stationary accouterments.