EarthWise taking free pet photos Saturday, collecting donations for Huntsville Animal Services

MADISON, Ala. – If you’ve got a photogenic pet, EarthWise is hosting an event for you Saturday afternoon.

They are taking free Christmas pictures of your pets.

Yes, you heard that right. The pictures are free.

All they ask is that you make a donation to Huntsville Animal Services.

There will also be free holiday bandanas available while supplies last, with treats inside the store for both humans and their furry friends.

The event runs from noon-3 p.m. at EarthWise’s store, located at 7504 Hwy 72 W in Madison.

