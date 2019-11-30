Crews respond to fire at Magnolia Pointe Apartments in Madison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - Crews battled a fire in Madison at the Magnolia Pointe Apartments on Saturday night.

Madison Fire Chief David Bailey said they got the call about the fire at 8:42 p.m. and crews responded quickly and were able to keep the fire contained to one apartment.

Officials said multiple Madison Fire units and the EMA responded to the fire. The Red Cross also responded to the scene.

Authorities said no one was injured and the family that lives in the affected unit was not home.

Officials said several units are displaced for the night due to cut power and water damage.

Chief Bailey said the fire alarms kept seven other families safe. He urges people to make sure they have working smoke alarms.