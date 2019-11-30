Strong Storms Possible Saturday

12 Madison small businesses hosting word trail during Small Business Saturday

Posted 6:48 am, November 30, 2019, by

Image: MGNonline.com

MADISON, Ala. – Saturday, 12 small businesses in Madison will be having some fun as part of Small Business Saturday.

They will all be part of a word trail, where customers need to visit all 12 businesses and collect words to form a sentence.

Forms can be downloaded from the Madison Chamber of Commerce website.

Once customers have visited all 12 businesses, they need to drop their completed form in a bucket outside the Madison Chamber of Commerce (103 Spenryn Drive, Suite 100) or email it to felecia@madisonalchamber.com by noon on Monday, December 2.

Businesses on the trail include:

  • Ace Hardware Madison (141 Hughes Road)
  • Brock’s Jewelers (8760 Madison Boulevard Suite S)
  • Earth & Stone Wood Fired Pizza (107 Brookridge Drive)
  • Insanity Complex (100 Skate Park Drive)
  • Interiors by Consign (181 Hughes Road)
  • Madison Station Antiques (110 Main Street)
  • Main Street Cafe (101 Main Street)
  • Pet Supplies Plus (4577 Wall Triana Highway)
  • Rita’s Italian Ice (8046 Highway 72 West)
  • South & Pine Home (14 Main Street Suite C)
  • Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe (105 Brookridge Drive)
  • The Dessert Fork (107 Brookridge Drive Suite E2)
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.