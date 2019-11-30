12 Madison small businesses hosting word trail during Small Business Saturday
MADISON, Ala. – Saturday, 12 small businesses in Madison will be having some fun as part of Small Business Saturday.
They will all be part of a word trail, where customers need to visit all 12 businesses and collect words to form a sentence.
Forms can be downloaded from the Madison Chamber of Commerce website.
Once customers have visited all 12 businesses, they need to drop their completed form in a bucket outside the Madison Chamber of Commerce (103 Spenryn Drive, Suite 100) or email it to felecia@madisonalchamber.com by noon on Monday, December 2.
Businesses on the trail include:
- Ace Hardware Madison (141 Hughes Road)
- Brock’s Jewelers (8760 Madison Boulevard Suite S)
- Earth & Stone Wood Fired Pizza (107 Brookridge Drive)
- Insanity Complex (100 Skate Park Drive)
- Interiors by Consign (181 Hughes Road)
- Madison Station Antiques (110 Main Street)
- Main Street Cafe (101 Main Street)
- Pet Supplies Plus (4577 Wall Triana Highway)
- Rita’s Italian Ice (8046 Highway 72 West)
- South & Pine Home (14 Main Street Suite C)
- Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe (105 Brookridge Drive)
- The Dessert Fork (107 Brookridge Drive Suite E2)