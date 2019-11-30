× 12 Madison small businesses hosting word trail during Small Business Saturday

MADISON, Ala. – Saturday, 12 small businesses in Madison will be having some fun as part of Small Business Saturday.

They will all be part of a word trail, where customers need to visit all 12 businesses and collect words to form a sentence.

Forms can be downloaded from the Madison Chamber of Commerce website.

Once customers have visited all 12 businesses, they need to drop their completed form in a bucket outside the Madison Chamber of Commerce (103 Spenryn Drive, Suite 100) or email it to felecia@madisonalchamber.com by noon on Monday, December 2.

Businesses on the trail include: