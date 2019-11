× Wreck causing traffic backup on Highway 72 at Dug Hill Road

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – One person went to the hospital after a wreck Friday on Highway 72 near Dug Hill Road.

The wreck happened around 2 p.m.

Two vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Crews on the scene said the person taken to the hospital may have had a medical issue.

Both westbound lanes of Highway 72 in the area were blocked. Traffic was going on the road shoulder in the area.