Saturday’s Storms: what to expect with rain, wind and storms this weekend

The Storm Prediction Center outlines a risk of severe for much of Mississippi and the western edge of Alabama for Saturday afternoon and evening. Rain and some storms are likely; the severe weather risk is rather low for most of Alabama, though. Cooler, drier air moves in quickly behind this system setting up a cold start to next week!

Saturday’s storms: Saturday will be breezy and mild. Expect occasional wind gusts in the 25-35 MPH range by early afternoon. Temperatures warm into the mid-60s.

When dealing with storms, we often look for a limiting factor: something that would prevent nasty weather. In this case, the limiting factor is the lack of good ‘fuel’ for intense storms. This system has all the muscle it needs in the form of wind shear, but it doesn’t have the instability to produce widespread severe weather in North Alabama. That’s not the case southwest of us in the greater risk areas in Mississippi.

Track heavy storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

Occasional showers and a few thunderstorms develop between noon and 5 PM (mainly over Northwest Alabama). The main wave arrives in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties between 8 PM and 11 PM, tracks eastward into the Huntsville-Decatur-Athens area around midnight, and passes Albertville, Guntersville, Scottsboro, Fort Payne and Gadsden by 1 AM Sunday.

The main impact here will be wind, and most of that will actually be what we call the environmental wind ahead of the storms; in other words, it’s going to be a windy evening well before storms arrive, so if you have Christmas decorations that are not wind-friendly, you may need to secure them Saturday!

Rain ends early Sunday morning, and temperatures fluctuate in the 50s most of the day with a stiff west-northwest breeze up to 25 miles per hour.

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson’s Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt