Santa and Mrs. Claus Visit Log Cabin Village in Mentone

MENTONE, Ala. - Santa and Mrs. Claus spent their Friday visiting with children the day after Thanksgiving.

The pair volunteered to stop by the Log Cabin Village in Mentone to kick off the holiday season.

They met with kids to hear their wish lists, and also gave them “reindeer bells” and candy canes. Villagers told WHNT News 19 that the Clauses went above and beyond this year to showcase the historic and authentic nature that is in Mentone.

“Santa and Mrs. Claus ordered their outfits to be made and look really authentic and have the bright red color and that way it’s kind of what Christmas is all about,” said A&J Trading Post co-owner Angela Jeffery-Grizzard.

Log Cabin Village businesses also held open houses Friday to show off their hand creating items.

“Up here in Mentone, everything is like handmade. We are like a little artist community. We want people to know that when you shop local it does help the local people and the economy and I would rather have a handmade gift than something made in China,” said Jeffery-Grizzard.