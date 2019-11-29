Pond Spring Invites Patrons to Stroll Through a Christmas Past

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. - Pond Spring: The Home of General Joe Wheeler announces a new holiday tour series.

"Christmas at Home" celebrates the season and history of Pond Spring.

These special tours will take place on select Sundays in December: December 1, December 8, and December 15.

Tours will reflect on Christmas traditions throughout the years, like the Victorian practice of introducing evergreen trees into homes during the winter.

Visitors can explore the grounds at Pond Spring with a "Reindeer Selfie Scavenger Hunt" and enjoy musical entertainment, hot chocolate, and treats.

On Sunday, December 1, rising star and singer-songwriter Rebecca Ivey of Montgomery, AL will charm patrons with soulful renditions of holiday favorites beginning at 2:00pm.

During the three Sunday events, the Lawrence County Public Library will sponsor a reading of "Twas the Night Before Christmas" at 3:00pm.

Special guest Santa Claus will join the festivities on Sunday, December 15.

Regular Sunday hours and admission rates apply throughout the series: $8 for adults; $5 for college-aged students, military, and seniors; $3 for children ages six to eighteen; free for children under six.

Groups may purchase at a discount and are encouraged to make arrangements in advance by calling 256-637-8513.

Pond Spring: The General Joe Wheeler Home, a historic property of the Alabama Historical Commission, is located in Lawrence County in Hillsboro, three miles east of Courtland, on Alabama Highway 20 (US Alt. 72).

A Confederate general, a US congressman, and a Spanish-American War general, General Joe Wheeler became a national symbol for reunification and

reconciliation.

His 1868 home is the center point of the 50-acre historic site; the home and surrounding property are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The collection contains around 10,000 objects, furnishings, clothing, and papers associated with the family.