Police: Man who shot at officer was hit by his own car while trying to run

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police said a man charged with attempted murder fired six shots at an officer before trying to get away.

Troy Lynn Lewis, 65, has been in the hospital since he was arrested Thursday night, Huntsville police said Friday.

A Huntsville police officer approached Lewis in a vehicle stopped in the road at Triana Boulevard and Westmill Drive around 7:30 p.m., police said after reviewing camera footage from the officer’s body camera and patrol car. The officer determined Lewis was possibly under the influence, police said.

The officer went back to his car and was waiting for backup when Lewis allegedly got out of the car and shot at the officer. Police said Lewis pulled a gun from his front pants pocket and fired six shots in 3 seconds, forcing the officer to take cover. One bullet hit the patrol vehicle’s door, police said.

Lewis jumped back in his car and officers said they chased him to Bob Wallace Avenue and Leeman Ferry Road, where he jumped out of his car without putting it in park. His own vehicle hit him and caused him to fall, police said, and officers took him into custody.

Lewis was hospitalized with minor injuries from getting hit by the car, according to police, but other pre-existing medical conditions have kept him in the hospital for additional treatment.

Lewis is charged with attempted murder.