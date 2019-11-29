Over 200,000 Stanley Black & Decker hammers sold exclusively at Walmart recalled

November 29, 2019

Credit: Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker is recalling 211,000 wooden handle hammers sold at Walmart stores nationwide.

The company received a report about the hammer’s black over-molded grip coming loose. No injuries have been reported.

The recall involves hammers with model number STHT51454 that were sold from July 2018 through August 2019 for about $6. The hammers have a metal head and the STANLEY logo is on the wooden handle.

Anyone with a recalled hammer is advised to return them to Walmart to receive a refund in the form of a Walmart gift card for the purchase price.

