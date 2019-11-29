× Man killed in two-vehicle wreck in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A man from Trinity died after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hudson Road and Hwy 24 on Friday.

Alabama state troopers say that H.D. Wilhoite, 86, was seriously injured in the crash and taken to Parkway Hospital in Decatur.

Authorities say Wilhoite died at the hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle was also transported to Parkway Hospital for his injuries.

The crash occurred one mile east of Trinity. ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.