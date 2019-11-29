Jefferson County inmate dies after being found hanging by sheet

Posted 1:28 pm, November 29, 2019, by

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An inmate has died at the Jefferson County jail in Birmingham, Alabama, after being found hanging by a bed sheet.

The sheriff’s office told news outlets that the inmate was founding hanging in a work area on Thursday. Another inmate made the discovery.

Jail staff performed CPR on the inmate. Sheriff’s officials said the inmate had a faint pulse before medics rushed him to a local hospital but ultimately died.

A death investigation is ongoing.

Authorities did not release the inmate’s name.

