Jefferson County inmate dies after being found hanging by sheet
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An inmate has died at the Jefferson County jail in Birmingham, Alabama, after being found hanging by a bed sheet.
The sheriff’s office told news outlets that the inmate was founding hanging in a work area on Thursday. Another inmate made the discovery.
Jail staff performed CPR on the inmate. Sheriff’s officials said the inmate had a faint pulse before medics rushed him to a local hospital but ultimately died.
A death investigation is ongoing.
Authorities did not release the inmate’s name.