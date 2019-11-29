× Huntsville Fire and Rescue responds to Friday fire at Bishop’s Eastside Pub & Grill

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Fire crews were called to a fire on Winchester Road Friday morning.

According to a Nixle alert, multiple crews were on scene just after 7:25 a.m.

A WHNT News 19 photojournalist on scene said the smoke appeared to be spreading to the salon next door.

Fire crews told WHNT News 19 it took 45 minutes to get the fire under control and they think it started in the back of Bishop’s Eastside Pub & Grill, stating that’s where most of the damage was.

An investigator was called to the fire, and crews were still working on hot spots as of 8:30 a.m.

Both businesses were closed at the time of the fire.