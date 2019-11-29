Guntersville Museum hosts Festival of Trees display

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. - The Guntersville Museum is hosting its 12th annual Festival of Trees in hopes of getting visitors in the holiday spirit.

There are about 40 uniquely decorated trees packing the museum.

Each tree was decorated by businesses, civic groups, art students, and others to show off their unique styles and messages.

Admission to the museum is free and open to the public through Dec. 31, 2019.

“A lot of people don’t do Christmas decorations like they used to and this is a great way to come. It’s very impactful to see all of the trees together and how creative people can be, and see ornaments and things. We’ve got some antique ornaments that you’ve never seen. We’ve got a tree with hand-painted, one-of-a-kind ornaments that you never see anywhere," said Guntersville Museum Executive DirectorJulie Patton.

In addition to the Festival of Trees, the museum has a special fine art exhibit on loan from the Huntsville Museum of Art featuring 20 specially curated pieces.

It’s a showcase of female painters from the post-Impressionist period.