Good Samaritan teams up with WHNT to locate soldier pictured in lost family photo

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - As Brandon Ray of New Hope made his way through Huntsville International Airport, en route to New York, he stumbled upon a picture of a solider and what presumably is her daughter.

Thanksgiving Day, Ray reached out to WHNT to see if we could help him locate the woman or her family.

"My first thought was when I saw it, I figured maybe she was on deployment," said Ray.

Between his post with 18 shares and our social media post, the picture was circulated by just under 400 shares.

Ray was worried the picture may have been one of the few photos soldiers will carry of their family when deployed.

"I come from a military family. My father was in the military, my father-in-law too. Three of my brothers. I understand how it works," said Ray.

Shortly after the picture was circulated, people started emailing our newsroom with tips. If you look at the photo closely, you can see "Lorenz" spelled out on the uniform.

"This lady messaged me and said she was going to search on the global email site that they have for enlisted people," said Ray.

WHNT cross-referenced the photo with a woman on Facebook who is believed to be pictured. The page has a picture that resembles the lost picture as their primary Facebook photo.

WHNT along with Ray, have reached out to try and reconnect the family with their lost photo. They have yet to respond to our messages.