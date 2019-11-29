× Decatur man charged with murder in connection with shooting on Thanksgiving

Decatur, Ala. – Decatur police confirm a woman was found shot during a welfare check and she died at the hospital.

Police say they were called to 4th Avenue around 10 p.m. on November 28, to check on someone’s well being.

Officers found Latonya Rasheed with a least one gunshot wound. Emergency crews took Rasheed to Decatur Morgan Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives at the scene found Abdullah Musafa El-Sayyed and developed him as the primary suspect in the shooting.

Decatur Police charged El-Sayyed with murder. He is currently in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $150,000 bond.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact Violent Crimes Sergeant Mike Burleson at (256) 341-4633.

Detectives believe the shooting is an isolated incident between individuals who knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing.