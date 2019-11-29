County Leaders: Madison County needs more judges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - The Madison County Commission works with the Alabama Office of Courts almost daily.

The commission recently renewed an agreement with the state regarding court funding for Madison County in the year ahead.

Commission Chairman Dale Strong said the 23rd Judicial Circuit is in dire need of change.

"Madison County we're sitting here with about 360, 370 thousand people and what we're trying to do is continue the dialogue with the state of Alabama for the urgency of additional judges in Madison County," he explained.

Strong said judges in Madison County see the highest caseload per judge of any other district in the state.

"Our biggest need is going to be additional judges in the days ahead," he added.

That way those cases can be divided up in a less overbearing fashion.

He said that's how he envisions the funds being used.

"We've got to be sure that we keep this funding coming, for everything from the drug court, veterans court so that we can meet the needs of the people," Strong said.

In the past, the commission has also allotted money for court programs that are aimed at keeping citizens out of the court system and out of jail.

Strong said that's historically covered everything from court operations to management.