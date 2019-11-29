× Beware: Cooking grease doesn’t belong in your kitchen drain

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – You may feel like you’ve spent a lot of time in the kitchen the past few days — millions of families have — and experts say your kitchen sink is the most used drainage pipe in your home.

Watch where you drain cooking grease

Plumbers say they find families abusing the kitchen sink, which makes this holiday season one of their busiest times of year. Pouring grease, oils and fats down the drain could wreak havoc on your plumbing.

According to the Mr. Rooter Plumbing website, “Bacon grease, duck fat, lard – any grease that is solid at room temperature should stay far away from your drains. Cooking oils that are liquid at room temperature, such as olive oil, vegetable oil or canola oil, should also never be poured down the drain.”

Mr. Rooter Plumbing owner in Huntsville Steve Vincent says once the grease solidifies, it could clog pipes or become a sticky trap for debris. “Take caution when using and washing debris off of plates be sure you dump that stuff in the garbage and bag it up and put it in your garbage can.”

If your grease never made it to the trash, run hot or boiling water and squirt dish detergent down the drain to flush out the pipe.

City of Huntsville grease control plan for homeowners

Homeowners should be aware that they too can be a source of grease in sewers, and should take steps to eliminate grease from their wastewater:

DON’T pour grease, oil, or fat down the drain.

DO pour liquid waste oil and grease into a metal can (soup, vegetable, etc.). Let the grease cool and solidify, then place it in the garbage can for disposal.

DON’T use a sink disposal unit to handle fatty waste like meat scraps.

DO treat fatty waste as solid waste – use the garbage can.

DON’T use the sink to wash heavy oil or grease out of dishes, pots or pans.

DO wipe heavy oil or grease out of dishes with paper towels. Throw the used paper towels in the garbage.

Click here to read more on Huntsville’s FOG Program (Fats-Oil-Grease).