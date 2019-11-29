× Aniah Blanchard’s father: ‘I have never felt pain such as this’

We are now hearing from the father of college student Aniah Blanchard.

Aniah’s father, Elijah Blanchard, posted on Facebook Thursday, asking for prayer and saying “I have never felt pain such as this.”

Aniah Blanchard’s remains were found Nov. 25 in Macon County, more than a month after she went missing in Auburn.

Three men have been arrested in connection with her disappearance.

A witness said he saw one of the men, Ibraheem Yazeed, forcing Blanchard into a vehicle at an Auburn convenience store. Yazeed is charged with kidnapping.

Another man, Antwain Fisher, also is charged with kidnapping. Authorities said they believe he helped Yazeed dispose of evidence.

David Johnson Jr. is accused of driving Yazeed to Florida, where he was arrested.