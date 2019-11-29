× Alabama hosts “Christmas for Kids” benefit concert

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Hundreds of people crowded into the Alabama Fan Club and Museum Friday night for the band’s “Christmas for Kids” event.

Families brought in unwrapped toys to give to the Dekalb County Toys for Tots. In return, they were able to hear the band play and sing songs including, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Silent Night,” and “Christmas in Dixie.”

This is the first time the band has hosted this event in seven years.

They brought it back after seeing the need continue to grow.

“It makes me feel good to come and see all my friends, come out and support the guys on the cause, the toys for tots. To help underprivileged kids, you know, my children are grown, so if I can come out and help somebody else, it makes me feel good inside,” said Limestone County resident Melissa Blankenship.

Blankenship was the first person in line Friday afternoon to get into “Christmas for Kids.”

Santa and Mrs. Claus were also at Friday’s event to take photos with children.

Children who attended the event could also be entered into a drawing to win a new bike.

Click here to find your local Toys for Tots to donate or volunteer.