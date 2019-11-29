25K LED lights programmed to Christmas music on local radio station dazzle on Adalene Lane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on WHNT News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display is located at 104 Adalene Lane in Madison. There are over 25,000 LED lights programmed to Christmas music and lots of holiday inflatables.

The music and lights show runs from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. every night and for the music, just tune your radio to 107.7 when you arrive.

The Finlaw's spent more than 45 hours putting this display together and they will be up until December 27th!

