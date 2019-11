Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- On this day 56 years ago, WHNT News 19 made its debut in the Tennessee Valley.

WHNT went on the air November 28, 1963 on Thanksgiving Day. In 2013, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and former Madison Mayor Troy Trulock declared November 28 WHNT News 19 Day.

We are proud to serve you, the Tennessee Valley, for 56 years!