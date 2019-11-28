Quiet weather Friday, but storms blow through on Saturday evening

A cool, dry Thanksgiving Day could end with a few brief showers late tonight and early Black Friday morning. The chance of measurable rain is less than 20% in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee overnight, and it stays in that very low range through the day on Friday.

Clouds keep it cool Friday: highs in the 50s to near 60°F in spots where some thin spots in the cloud deck allow for a little sunshine. The next noticeable weather change for us comes on Saturday: a stiff south wind, more clouds, and a good chance of rain and some thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center outlines an a risk of a few severe storms southwest of the Huntsville-Decatur-Athens area on Saturday evening. The storm system itself has a lot of ‘muscle’ (wind shear), but it doesn’t have much fuel to work with this far north. It’s clear that the greater risk of severe storms as of right now is in Mississippi and Louisiana Saturday evening.

Those storms will trudge eastward through Saturday evening arriving in western Alabama after sunset. The general timeline for the ‘heaviest’ rain in North Alabama is from around 6-7 PM Saturday to 1 AM Sunday. Expect something similar to what happened late Tuesday night of this week: blustery winds gusting as high as 45 miles per hour, locally-heavy rainfall, and a very low ‘chance’ that a storm could produce severe weather conditions: wind gusts over 58 MPH or hail larger than a quarter.

Rain moves out early Sunday morning, and temperatures go backward again. Sunday’s formal ‘high’ temperature will happen before sunrise (mid-60s). It gets cooler through the morning, and then it recovers a bit in the afternoon: 3 PM temperatures in the upper 50s with a west wind up to 20 miles per hour.

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

