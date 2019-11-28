× Florence nurse rescues man lying in ditch

FLORENCE, Ala. – A nurse in the Shoals is being thanked for rushing to the aid of a man she found in a ditch.

According to a Facebook post shared by the North Alabama Medical Center, registered nurse Tonya White was on her way to work at NAMC early on Wednesday. She stopped when she saw a car on the side of the road in Lauderdale county. The post says White noticed a man lying in the ditch and discovered he had been there all night.

The post says that the man had become disoriented on the way to church in Tennessee Tuesday night.

“I called out to him and he answered me. I called 9-1-1 and then my husband to bring down blankets,” said Tonya. “I stayed at the scene until help arrived. I wanted to make sure he was OK.”

The two reunited after he was taken to the hospital–and admitted to Tonya’s floor at the NAMC.

“This is a Thanksgiving we’ll never forget,” said the man’s friend, Joe. “We wanted to meet her and thank her. It’s truly heroic. Thanks to Tonya’s awareness and quick thinking, we have a lot to be grateful for this Thanksgiving.”