Drought Monitor: The Drought Is ‘Basically Over!’

We the recent rain across the Tennessee Valley, we are ‘basically done’ with the drought. Here is the latest update:

Just a small piece of Jackson, Madison, and Franklin County, Tennessee, have ‘dry conditions’. The rest of the Tennessee Valley is in the clear. Looking at last week, dry conditions extended a little further west to include Madison County. With recent rain, we don’t have to worry about that.

Here is a look at the recent rain across the Tennessee Valley. Last week’s total around an inch and a half coupled with another 3/4″ put a big dent in the numbers. We sit at almost three inches for November with another system headed our way on Saturday.

WHNT News 19 Weather