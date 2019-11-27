× Wreck with overturned 18-wheeler causes I-565 lane shutdown

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A wreck involving an 18-wheeler closed down part of Interstate 565 Wednesday morning.

The wreck happened just after 10 a.m. on the bridge over westbound 565 at the County Line Road exit. Video from the scene showed part of the truck’s trailer hanging over the bridge.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue spokesman Capt. Frank McKenzie said the truck was carrying 43,000 pounds of copper when it overturned. McKenzie said it wasn’t clear whether wind blew the truck over or the driver lost control. The driver of the truck did not have life-threatening injuries, McKenzie said.

One outside lane of westbound 565 and the eastbound exit ramp were closed while crews worked on the scene. McKenzie said all of westbound 565 will close as a precaution while wreckers flip the truck back over.

Bridge inspectors from the Alabama Department of Transportation also will have to come out and inspect the bridge for damage, McKenzie said.