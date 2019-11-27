× USSRC announces Black Friday ‘Space Camp’ sale for adults, kids

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Give the gift of ‘Space Camp’ of this holiday season.

The U.S. Space and Rocket Center is having a special Black Friday sale. Starting on Friday, November 29th through Cyber Monday, December 2nd, all weeklong, family and adult Space Camp programs will be on sale.

All weeklong Space Camp, Aviation Challenge, Space Camp Robotics, and U.S. Cyber Camp programs are $100 off during the sale. The six-night, overnight programs take place in summer 2020 and are open to children ages 9 to 18.

Space Camp is also offering discounts of $50 off its two-night Space Camp and Aviation Challenge Family Camp programs.

The two-night Adult Space Camp experience is also on sale for $50 off.

You can pay for your program during the Black Friday sale and either reserve your dates now or choose your dates later.

Click here for more information about the sale.

This is the only public sale of the year.