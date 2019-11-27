Rain Exits For Now – Get Ready For Up & Down Temperatures/Rain Chances

Thankfully we didn’t get any severe weather like Mississippi and Louisiana with this past system. More beneficial rain fell with gusty winds. There was a wind gust to 47 mph at Northwest Alabama Regional Airport early Wednesday. The rain is gone and now cooler air moves in. We’ll fall into the 50s this afternoon as the wind calms. Temperatures will be up and down over the next several days. It will be a cooler afternoon today and Thanksgiving. We only reach the middle 50s Thursday with milder temperatures Saturday.

High school playoff action returns on Friday night. It’s a rematch between Collinsville and Fyffe in the 2A State Semifinals. The game will be at Fyffe Friday night at 7pm. No rain or fog this time. It will be dry and cool with a temperature around 50 at kickoff and 40s during the game. Mars Hill plays at Pickens County in the 1A State Semifinal. The weather looks dry and cool in Reform Friday night.

The next chance of rain will be on Saturday afternoon. Another cold front moves our way by then. While it will be rainy here, we think the wet weather could hold off in time for the Iron Bowl on Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 60s at Auburn with the best chance of rain after the game. You can watch it on WHNT News 19.

The Iron Bowl looks dry and mild this weekend.

Look for another shot of cold air next week. Highs Sunday and Monday only reach the 40s and 50s with lows in the 20s and 30s. This up and down weather pattern continues over the next seven days.

WHNT News 19 Weather