Rain and some storms by Saturday, another cold blast early next week!

Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday: For most of us, Thanksgiving Day will be drier than day-old turkey. Rain is not likely; however, a few brief showers could develop in the afternoon and evening. It gets cold early Thursday morning (30s), and only warms into the lower 50s in the afternoon with partial sunshine.

Friday brings more clouds and a chance of a few light showers, but the weather looks cooperative for Black Friday shopping in North and Central Alabama as well as Middle Tennessee. Showers become a little more of an issue late Friday night into Saturday.

Weekend outlook & Iron Bowl update: The next big round of rain and storms moves through on Saturday. Timing is everything with this one! The rain is coming, and storms are more likely than not; however, what we cannot see clearly yet is the timing and how it could impact shopping, Christmas decorating, or the Iron Bowl.

Be ready for some rain through the day, but our best chance in North Alabama comes from around 1 PM to 10 PM. The Storm Prediction Center outlines a region southwest of Alabama where severe storms are possible Saturday. We’ll have a lot of dynamics (wind) but not much thermodynamics (fuel) with this system; the result should be similar to what happened Tuesday night into Wednesday morning: windy, wet weather with no really substantial risk of severe storms in North Alabama and Tennessee.

Quick Arctic punch A surge of Arctic air parked over Canada for the next three days gets moving again on Sunday behind a sprawling November storm system (the one bringing us another wave of rain Saturday/Saturday night). As that passes, the Arctic air gets pulled south behind it, and that sets up a cold Monday!

What’s that look like? This animation shows a strong Arctic high (in red) stalled over Canada through the weekend as a deep, strong low moves across the Central U.S. As that low passes, a ‘chunk’ of that Arctic air wraps around behind the low and moves into Alabama and Tennessee bringing a big chill to start next week!

Expect highs in the 40s with a wind chill in the 30s on Monday. We’ll get a freeze on Tuesday and Wednesday morning followed by some ‘moderation’ (a warm up that isn’t really all that warm) toward the end of next week.

-Jason

