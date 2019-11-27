Officials say change in hours of operation at license departments will help drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. - Wednesday morning, law enforcement leaders and state senator Arthur Orr (R) presented a resolution for what has been a headache in the State of Alabama -- the long wait to get your driver's license upgraded to the Star ID card.

The Morgan County Courthouse will drop wait times by opening its doors an hour earlier each day, including some Saturdays. ALEA's spokesman Curtis Summerville said five more locations will open on Saturdays come December.

"An hour may not seem much to a whole lot of people but this hour will certainly make a difference for a lot of people. I've people before say if I just had an additional hour, an additional 30 minutes before I went to work I could probably come in and get my driver's license. Well, this will certainly help those people."

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Saturday Driver License Office locations and hours charts:

LOCATION SATURDAY HOURS* Birmingham 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Huntsville 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Mobile 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Opelika 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. *Offices will be open on Saturday, November 30th

Saturday Driver License Operations - BEGINNING DECEMBER 7th Saturday Driver License Office locations and hours will be as follows:

LOCATION SATURDAY HOURS Dothan 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Jacksonville 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Montgomery 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sheffield 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Tuscaloosa 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Decatur Driver License Office EXTENDED HOURS beginning December 2nd - 7:30 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.