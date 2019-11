× Officials need help locating missing DeKalb County woman

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing woman.

Officials say that Lindsey Leigh Hudson, 30, was last seen November 5th leaving a home on County Road 368.

The sheriff’s office says she is 5’3″, 130 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have information, contact (256) 845-3801 or info@dekalbcountysheriff.org.