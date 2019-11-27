Marshall County paramedics host toy drive for nonprofit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. - A table full of toys sits at the Marshall Medical Centers EMS station in Boaz.

They are accepting toys, personal hygiene products, blankets, coats, and more.

“They just sent us several lists of what the kids wanted, what they needed, and we’ve been able to kind of get our EMS department to reach out and out of their pockets to provide for those kids,” said paramedic Chasity Twilley.

The paramedics here spend most of their time helping others in need.

Twilley organized the toy drive.

She explained to WHNT News 19 why they are helping in a different way now.

“We don’t see a lot of smiles. People don’t call us when they need to smile," she said. "They call us when they have an emergency, and for us to be able to go out of our way to provide a smile for a child and a family and take the burden off a mom and dad who may not be able to do it all the way this year, it just kind of blesses our hearts,” said Twilley.

The donations will be given to the Child Advocacy Center of Marshall County.

“They reach out to children of domestic violence who are maybe displaced for whatever reason. They also help children that are still in their nuclear family homes that just may need a little help providing at Christmas,” said Twilley.

She told WHNT News 19 that there is a constant need at the nonprofit.

Donations can be dropped off at the Marshall Medical Centers EMS stations behind the hospital in Guntersville and Boaz through December 15.