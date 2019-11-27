× Mark your calendars! Several holiday events planned for the city of Madison

MADISON, Ala. – The city of Madison is getting into the holiday spirit with numerous events planned over the coming weeks.

On Sunday, December 1, you’re invited to celebrate at the 6th Annual Madison Station Polar Express Christmas on Main Street.

The event timeline is:

4:00 p.m.

-Children’s Lantern Parade presented by the Madison Arts Council

-Hot chocolate provided by the Rotary Club of Madison

-Reading of The Polar Express presented by Madison Public Library

4:30 p.m.

-Christmas music presented by the Madison City Community Orchestra

4:45 p.m.

-Official Polar Express Christmas Tree Trail Lighting

Presented by the Madison Station Historic Preservation Society and the City of Madison, trees will be displayed along Main Street in beautiful, historic Downtown Madison from Sunday, December 1 to Saturday, January 4, 2020.

And don’t forget about Madison’s Christmas Capers Reenactment and the Madison Station Polar Express Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 14.

The event from 5:00pm-7:00pm is a celebration of Madison’s 150th anniversary and Alabama’s 200th!

Attractions include:

5:00 p.m.

-Historic display provided by former Madison City Commissioner Bebe Oetjen

Opie Balch Realty, 106 Main Street

-150th Birthday Cake/Cupcakes: Sesquicentennial Committee

-Hot Chocolate: Rotary Club of Madison

-Entertainment: Madison City Community Orchestra

5:30 p.m.

-Doc Hughes’ grandsons Larry and Walt Anderson reenact the Historic Christmas Capers

-Rubber Chickens with gift vouchers tied to their legs will be tossed from the balcony of Hughes Hardware.

-Total value of gift vouchers exceeds $3000

5:30 p.m.

-Madison Christmas Parade ‘Madison Polar Express’ departs Plaza Boulevard, onto Hughes Road toward Main Street. Join the crowd on Main for the 150th birthday party!