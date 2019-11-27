Huntsville police searching for missing woman

(Photo provided by Huntsville Police Department)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police are looking for a missing woman.

Melissa Elaine Lacy, 44, was last seen around the La Quinta West on University Drive Nov. 19, police said Wednesday.

Lacy is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 110 pounds. She may have blond hair. She also has a butterfly tattoo on her right shoulder and a dolphin tattoo on one of her legs.

Anyone with information about where Lacy may be is asked to contact the Huntsville Police Department at 256-427-5514 and reference case number 2019-29655.

