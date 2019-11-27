× Funeral arrangements set for Huntsville pastor ordained by Martin Luther King, Jr.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville pastor that was ordained by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. has passed away. Reverend Homer McCall’s services will follow this weekend.

The reverend had a close relationship with Dr. King, who would sometimes pick McCall up from college as he traveled across the South for the civil rights movement.

“Homer is a very dear friend,” said Dr. King in a recording shared by McCall’s family. “I have been so busy that I didn’t have time and a chance to try to drop by and see him. I hope to do that.”

Long before Dr. King’s famous “I have a dream” speech, back when the King family lived on South Jackson Street in Montgomery, Homer McCall lived just three houses down. The two bonded over the Bible and McCall would even mow Dr. King’s lawn.

“He said, you mowed that lawn like Michael Angelo carved. Like Shakespeare wrote poetry. Like Leonardo Da Vinci and all of his studies. He’d say there stands a great street sweeper,” said Rev. McCall in an archived interview with WHNT NEWS 19.

From grass trimmer to civil rights fighter, McCall ended up being ordained into the ministry in 1966 by Dr. King.

“He sought to make sure that he would treat everyone right. That was his goal. To make sure everyone didn’t feel left out and that everyone was treated fairly,” said Gale McCall-Teague, Rev. McCall’s Daughter.

Rev. McCall started preaching at St. John AME Church in 1971.

After 40 plus years of fighting for his beliefs and spreading God’s word, this church is now a second home for his daughters and their children. The family says they wouldn’t have it any other way.

If you’re interested in speaking to the McCall family and honoring their father, there will be services on Friday and Saturday.

Celebration of Life of Reverend Homer L. McCall

Family Hour, Omega Service It will be held 7-8 p.m. Friday, November 29 St. John AME Church 229 Church Street Huntsville, Ala. 35801

Service of Thanksgiving and Remembrance It will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 30 First Missionary Baptist Church 3509 Blue Spring Road Huntsville, Ala. 35810

