Funeral arrangements for fallen Sheriff John Williams

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Funeral arrangements have been set for slain Lowndes County Sheriff “Big John” Williams.

The service will be held Monday, December 2nd at the Garrett Coliseum on Coliseum Boulevard in Montgomery.

Visitation will begin at 8:00 a.m. with the service at 11:00 a.m.

Al.com reports that the burial will follow at the Original Shiloh Primitive Baptist Church in Hayneville, Williams’ home church where Wiliams served as a deacon.

Williams was tragically killed Saturday night while responding to a call at a gas station.

William Chase Johnson, who was arrested and charged with Williams’ murder, made his first appearance in court Monday, where he was denied a bond. Johnson, 18, is the son of a Montgomery County deputy.