Congregation blesses 15 families with groceries at Kroger in north Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - It's the day before Thanksgiving and several people are out doing some last-minute grocery shopping for holiday meals.

On Wednesday, a few people in north Huntsville have a little something extra to be thankful for.

It's the season to be thankful for life's blessings and it's also the season of giving. At the Kroger on Oakwood Ave, those two met in the middle as some unexpecting shoppers got their groceries for free.

The congregation of All Nations Worship Assembly blessed fifteen families this Thanksgiving.

Senior pastor Adrian 'AD' Davis says they wanted to meet needs in their community as a way to share God's love.

"You have a lot of families that really don't plan for Thanksgiving," said Davis. "They are waiting until they have enough money to purchase groceries and stuff like that. So we waited till the day before Thanksgiving to do it."

Several people were shocked, some shed tears, but everyone was thankful for the unexpected blessing.

"I was shopping with my daughter and I said, 'Ma, I only have ten dollars left on my account.' And she said, 'Don't worry about it Ma, I'll get that.' She was doing some shopping and I went to the bathroom and you did, you just blessed three families," said one woman who received a gift of groceries.

Pastor AD also used this as an opportunity to invite the community to attend his church.

The grand total for those fifteen gift cards to help feed families in north Huntsville was $2,250.