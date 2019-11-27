Commission to change two polling places due to accessibility concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - The Madison County Commission agreed to change two polling locations in the county.

If you vote at Grace United Methodist Church or Madison Church of Christ expect a change come primary and general elections.

Commissioners said they want everyone to be able to cast a ballot no matter their physical ability and its time for a change.

"The thing that we're trying to do is have buildings of public assembly that are set up for handicap so that no one that desires to vote is denied that right," said Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong

Strong said all of the commissioners have worked together to find accessible polling options in different districts.

Contact the Madison County Voter Registration Office to find out your new polling place.