Aniah Blanchard’s remains positively identified

MACON COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities in Macon County said remains found there earlier this week have been positively identified as missing college student Aniah Blanchard.

Macon County authorities confirmed Wednesday afternoon the remains found in a wooded area in Shorter on Monday were Blanchard.

Blanchard, 19, went missing Oct. 24. She was last seen at an Auburn convenience store Oct. 23. Her vehicle was found two days later at an apartment in Montgomery, damaged and with enough blood to indicate she was c

Three people have been arrested in connection with her disappearance. Ibraheem Yazeed, 30, and Antwain Fisher, 35, are both charged with kidnapping.

Authorities said Yazeed was seen at the convenience store the same time Blanchard was there. Fisher is accused of driving Yazeed and helping dispose of evidence.

The third man, David Johnson Jr., is charged with hindering prosecution.