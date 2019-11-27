× 3 indicted in drive-by shooting that killed Huntsville girl

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Three people arrested in a March 2018 drive-by shooting that killed a 3-year-old girl have been indicted on capital murder charges.

Court records show Martin Evenes, Brittany Kingston and Dominique Russell all were indicted by a Madison County grand jury last week for the death of Olivia Robinson.

Huntsville police said Robinson was in a home on Murray Road in north Huntsville when Evenes fired at the home, hitting her while she stood in the home. She died later at a hospital.

Investigators said the drive-by shooting happened as a result of an argument that started on Facebook.

Russell is accused of driving the vehicle and buying the gun. Kingston was a passenger in the back seat, police said.

All three are still being held in the Madison County Jail.