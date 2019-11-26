× Whether you bleed Crimson or Auburn, give back at the Iron Bowl Blood Drive Nov 26

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Represent your team and help the Red Cross save lives.

The North Alabama Red Cross Board is hosting its 3rd Annual Iron Bowl Blood Drive on Tuesday, November 26.

This blood drive runs from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Progress Bank located at 201 Williams Ave. SW, Huntsville, AL 35801.

The Iron Bowl Blood Drive is a chance to help save lives while celebrating your favorite teams.

All potential donors will be entered for a chance to win coupons and certificates for use at local businesses in addition to other items including a football autographed by Nick Saban and an autographed photograph of Gus Malzhan.

The American Red Cross critically needs donors of all blood types going into this holiday season.

Blood donors who want to participate can pre-register for a time slot by emailing their name and preferred donation time to Executive Director Khris Anderson at khris.anderson@redcross.org. *There is no guarantee that the time slot requested will be available.

For more information on giving blood, click here.