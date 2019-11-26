Tuesday night’s severe weather threat: what to expect

The greatest risk of severe weather today will be west of Alabama; in fact, we may not see much more than a few showers ‘during the day’ on Tuesday, but heavier rain, gusty winds (40+ MPH), and a few stronger storms move in tonight through early Wednesday morning.

HOW BAD WILL THE STORMS BE? On the whole, this isn’t a major threat for widespread, destructive weather in North Alabama. Might there be an instance in which a storm can do some damage? Yes. We’ll be watching that tonight.