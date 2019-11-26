Synchrony Bank apologizes for deposit email

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A major bank is apologizing after sending out fishy-looking emails to people who weren't their customers.

You may have received an email that looks like this:

The email from Synchrony Bank said it deposited a small amount of money into your Amazon Credit Builder account. Many who received the messages may not even have an Amazon account or are customers with Synchrony.

Elizabeth Garcia with the Better Business Bureau serving north Alabama says many were worried the email was a scam or even a data breach.

"Synchrony Bank has issued a statement saying that it was an internal error, that those email messages should not have gone out to the people that they went to, and that they were investigating further and would rectify the situation," says Garcia.

Many are asking... If you aren't a customer of Synchrony Bank, how did they get your email address?

Garcia says Synchrony Bank is a large organization that is closely associated with PayPal and the affiliation may have been how it happened.