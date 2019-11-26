× Several arrested in drug bust at Athens home

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities said they arrested a dozen people on drug-related charges Monday in Athens.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said its narcotics unit searched a home on Skyview Drive Monday and found half an ounce of methamphetamine, prescription pain pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the home.

Authorities said they received multiple complaints about the home ranging from selling drugs to stolen property.

The 12 people arrested face charges ranging from intent to distribute meth to loitering in a drug house, authorities said.