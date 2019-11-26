× One Limestone robbery suspect caught; other considered armed and dangerous

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities said one robbery suspect is in custody and they’re looking for another in connection with a weekend robbery.

Matthew Alan Wright, 25, is in the Limestone County Jail on two counts of first-degree robbery.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are still looking for the other man, Jaterrius Tywon Burrell, 20. He is considered armed and dangerous and shouldn’t be approached, investigators said.

Burrell robbed B&K Grocery Store on Huntsville-Brownsferry Road Saturday night, investigators said. Wright drove the getaway car, they said.

The vehicle was found at Bonnie Doone Apartments in Ardmore, where Wright and Burrell are neighbors, authorities said. Deputies said they found Wright hiding Monday night.

Wright was jailed on $100,000 bond.

Anyone who has seen Burrell is asked to contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.