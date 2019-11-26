× Multiple improvements coming for Bryant-Denny Stadium

The 90-year old home of Alabama Crimson Tide football is getting a major facelift.

Monday, crews got started on what will be more than nine months of intense construction.

The first phase of renovation will cost $92.5 million.

New features in the stadium include:

Renovation and expansion of multiple seating areas, adding three new club areas and 3,800 premium seats

New Loge Boxes on the east U1 level and west side Founders Suites, combined with complete renovations of all existing skyboxes

Relocated press box

Improvements to team areas, including the locker room and tunnel

Renovated recruiting areas

Expanded concourses

Renovated concession areas

New video screens twice as big as the old ones

On game days, students will have access to a ground-level plaza with new concessions, restrooms, charging stations and more.

The school says their goal is to create a better game day experience for every fan and the new concourses will allow for better traffic flow as all fans enter and exit the stadium.

Construction should be finished in time for the 2020 season opener on Sept. 12 against Georgia State.