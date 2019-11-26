Mobile police offer reward for information on professor’s slaying

Posted 5:49 am, November 26, 2019, by , Updated at 05:52AM, November 26, 2019

University of South Alabama professor Matthew Wiser

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A police department in Alabama is calling for the public’s help in determining who killed a university professor found shot to death inside his home.

The Mobile Police Department posted on Facebook Monday offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information that could lead to an arrest in the death of 39-year-old University of South Alabama professor Matthew Wiser.

Wiser was found dead inside his home on Wednesday with an apparent gunshot wound after concerned colleagues called for police to check on him.

Mobile police confirmed they are investigating Wiser’s death as a murder.

Wiser was an associate professor in South Alabama’s business school.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.