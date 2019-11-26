Long-Lewis Foundation donates meal baskets to families for Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. — For residents at Cherry Hill Homes in Florence, providing a Thanksgiving meal for the family just got easier. On Monday, the Long-Lewis Foundation surprised 30 families living at the complex with baskets of food to prepare for Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday.

The baskets are stocked with Thanksgiving favorites like macaroni and cheese, corn, green beans, mashed potatoes, and ham. Each basket also contains a book with a message of faith and hope.

The Long-Lewis Foundation has made it its mission to share the love of Christ throughout the communities it serves. Cherry Hill Homes resident, Nakeya White, felt that love and is thankful for the blessing. She lives in the complex with her four children and says they were excited about the donation. "They're always excited so they were really excited," said White.

Asked what she thought of the donation, White said, "Me personally, I think that it was a good thing because we have families that are less fortunate and some of them don't get Thanksgiving meals."

The Long-Lewis Foundation donated food for 30 families at Cherry Hill Homes and for more than 150 families across other areas in the Shoals.

The giving doesn't stop there, however. For the Christmas season, the foundation is adopting 185 angels from the Salvation Army's Angel Tree. For more information on the Long-Lewis Foundation, visit their website at longlewisfoundation.org.